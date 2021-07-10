SHREVEPORT, La. -- We've officially entered the "dog days of summer" and for some that can mean family vacations, backyard barbeques, and no school for area students.
For one group of youngsters in Shreveport, it's also a time to focus on their future.
"What are we going to do tomorrow? Have fun!" exclaimed Vanessa Brown as she spoke to the kids at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport.
"We're going to be going on field trips, we're going to have special guests coming in and we're going to have really cool little teams," said Brown, the club's executive director.
Like many summer camps, last year the Boys & Girls Club had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now the kids are back and they have a lot to look forward to.
When asked what their favorite part of camp was 7 year-old Daysea Dawson of Shreveport said, "My favorite part of camp is the gym!"
"I'm looking forward to working on my shading and using different colors," said Lakayla Leftwhich of Shreveport.
Jamichael Wallace of Shreveport added, "it's going good! I'm looking forward to making new friends."
Things are much different than years past. Due to funding issues the Boys & Girls Club had to replace pool time with other educational opportunities.
But this camp offers so much more than just some fun in the sun while mom and dad are at work. Here, the kids learn how to build relationships and how to deal with many of the pressures at home, something they didn't get last summer.
The success this summer is all thanks to Brown. Last year out of hundreds of applications from across the country, she was one of seven awarded the "Maytag Dependable Leader Award." She wasted no time putting the grant money to good use, creating this state-of-the-art computer lab and in turn an entire team of super heroes.
"I had to create a platform and mine was responding with connections. I see a lot of disconnect between the first responders in our community and the children they we serve. I want them to have an honest and meaningful conversation, have fun, and learn from each other," added Brown.
The kids pick their name and super power, but will also learn about the real super heroes that are always on watch throughout the City of Shreveport. It's an important lesson that will prepare these future leaders for the rest of their lives.