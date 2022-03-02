NEW ORLEANS - BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill workers who were highly exposed to oil-related chemicals and other particulates during the 2010 cleanup were more likely to be newly diagnosed with hypertension years after the spill, according to a new study.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our study demonstrates an association (between hypertension and participation in the spill cleanup), but it doesn’t rise to the level of causality at this point,” said Richard Kwok, an epidemiologist with the National Institute of Environmental Health Science and lead author of the study published in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Kwok said that when the workers participated in the study, conducted between 2011 and 2013, those with hypertension were urged to follow up with their doctors.
