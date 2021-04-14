BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two area technical colleges will now fall under the Bossier Parish Community College umbrella as part of a strategic campus realignment plan to improve access to transferable general education and workforce training programs in rural communities
The Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses were under the Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s oversight. The realignment to BPCC was approved by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors during its meeting Wednesday.
“The addition of these campuses to BPCC will allow for increased program offerings, enhanced workforce training, and expanded partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions in our region,” said Rick Bateman, BPCC chancellor.
The realignment of the two campuses and the accompanying programs will become effective July 1 or as soon as possible thereafter. Natchitoches and Sabine parishes are in the 10-parish service region for BPCC.
This decision by the board will allow for increased access to the programs offered on the main campus boosting opportunities for students in these rural areas, officials said.
“Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is driven by the need to be more equitable in our program mix and delivery model as well as ensuring more students, specifically those in rural communities, have greater access to transferable and workforce training programs. Additionally, the realignment will put a greater emphasis on placing CLTCC in a better position to achieve Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation," said Monty Sullivan, LCTCS System president.
Beginning now and continuing in the months ahead, college leaders will be working with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to get the Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses under BPCC’s accreditation while simultaneously working with the U.S. Department of Education for various financial aid certifications.
“Our college community looks forward to welcoming these campuses and their students as part of BPCC’s mission and to serving the educational needs of more Louisiana citizens,” said Bateman.