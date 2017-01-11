BOSSIER CITY, La. - With a dip in enrollment and the ongoing deficit challenges for the state, Bossier Parish Community College has undergone financial restructure.
According to a campus memo obtained by KTBS, BPCC projects a shortfall of self generated revenue and a reduction of direct state support totaling $1.92 Million. That memo also said the reduction in state support represents only 18% of the projected shortage, and the principal concern is addressing the enrollment challenges.
The college has taken several steps to cut costs. BPCC has gained approval from the Louisiana Civil Service Commission to outsource custodial services at the college. It will take effect February 1.
BPCC specified in the bid that the new vendor must provide the current custodial workers an opportunity to interview for positions with the new company. Those interviews were scheduled for Tuesday, January 10.
The college also plans to outsource van pool services to private support through the BPCC Foundation. The shuttle picks up and drops off students across campus.
Additionally, to curtail costs, the college must eliminate 10 staff positions. The move was approved by the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors on Friday, January 6. Affected departments include Academic Support, Computer Services, Human Resources, Physical Plant, and Student Life. Support staff and management positions were cut, however employees will be paid out for leave balances.
BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman released the following statement:
“We have no choice but to change the way we do business, and we’ve had to make difficult decisions in order to identify ways for BPCC to be leaner and more efficient. We remain committed first and foremost to our students and we will make adjustments in order to continue to provide them with the world class learning experiences that they deserve.”
The college has also taken several other steps to reduce costs and limit the number of layoffs. Those steps include:
· Not awarding merit increases for unclassified faculty / staff for the fifth straight year;
· Not replacing positions that were vacated through retirements and resignations;
· Instituting a non-essential spending/travel freeze;
· Reducing the number of overtime hours worked for paid compensation;
· Reducing the fy17 budget for scholarships;
· Reducing the fy17 budget for operation of new building;
· Moving an existing position to grant funding effective January 1, 2017;
· Closing two university outreach centers.