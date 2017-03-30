National Welding Month, observed in April each year, is dedicated to celebrating the critical role that the welding trade plays in supporting the manufacturing sector. Now more than ever, the need for advanced welders is crucial.
This April to highlight the opportunities to explore careers in the welding industry, BPCC’s Advanced Welding program will observe National Welding Month by offering the following events:
April 1-14 Welding Art Competition
Open to all high school, technical school and BPCC welding students
April 1-28 Student Tours
Welding students from local high schools and technical schools will visit throughout the month
April 6 Welding Lab Open House – 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology - Building L on BPCC’s campus, 6220 E Texas St., Bossier City, LA.
April 10-13 Women in Welding Week
Free class for women who might be interested in the welding field (limited
to 14 students)
April 19 Welding Lab Open House – 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology - Building L on BPCC’s campus, 6220 E Texas St., Bossier City, LA.
BPCC’s Advanced Welding program is designed specifically to meet demands of the vastly growing welding industry, and will allow the next generation of welders to experience high leveled hands-on training on the most cutting-edge equipment.
“According to a recent Presidential Memorandum regarding the construction of American pipelines, a plan will be developed under which all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines inside the borders of the United States, use materials and equipment produced in the United States,” says Beonica Frazier, BPCC’s TAACCCT 4 Grant Director. “This will more than likely surge the demand for advanced welders.”
The BPCC program can be completed in just two semesters with course offerings in both credit and non-credit areas. The curriculum meets the requirements of the American Welding Society’s standards for an AWS Level II-Advanced Welder.
Students in the program will gain proficiency in pipe welding along with the advanced ability to produce sound welds using multiple weld processes.
The advanced welding program at BPCC will not only teach students how to weld at an advanced level, but it will broaden their abilities by incorporating a higher level of math and electrical theory that will make these students invaluable to their employers. Students that desire to increase their skills and marketability by learning concepts like the economics of welding and the use of semi-automated welding equipment will be able to do so.
*Eliminating the Skills Gap: Students in BPCC’s Advanced Welding program
Morgan Cook
Morgan has been around welding his whole life. He comes from a family of welders where his dad owned his own business. Morgan successfully completed the welding program in high school where he earned 4H scholarships. Morgan also spent time welding at the technical college in Minden while working as a welder at Clement Industries. After experiencing financial difficulty, he had to drop out of school. Morgan was informed of the Advanced Welding program through LA Works and with the help of the grant program, he was able to take classes at no cost.
“I want a welding career with a good employer,” says Morgan. “Mr. Paul [BPCC’s Advanced Welding instructor] is real helpful and I’m learning a lot. I like that classes are at night so that I can work during the day.”
James Hardey - “This program is like none other I have attended. The instructors get in the booth with you, explaining and demonstrating the course material.”
Justin Beaudean - “It is a great program. It has increased my knowledge about the industry and welding in general. It has helped me tremendously. “
For more information on BPCC’s Advanced Welding Program or the BPCC’s National Welding Month events, visit http://www.bpcc.edu/tem/advancedwelding or email welding@bpcc.edu .
BPCC Advanced Welding video: https://youtu.be/kAA8Vkf_4Hc