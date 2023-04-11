BOSSIER CITY, La. - In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Bossier Parish Community College’s Office of Student Life hosted a Take Back the Night awareness event.
Students, faculty, staff, and the community were invited to attend this free event in support of the commitment to end sexual and domestic violence and support survivors.
The event featured special guest speaker, Marissa Cohen, an awareness walk around campus, food catered by Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant, information about local resources, and giveaways including t-shirts and other awareness items.