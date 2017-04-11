Bossier Parish Community College student Daniel Simpson thought today would be just another normal day at nursing school - but he was wrong.
Simpson, who's also a Louisiana National Guardsman, got a special visit from Soldier's Wish, a non-profit that grants the wishes of military servicemen and women across the country. The group teamed up with Subway on BPCC's campus to bring Simpson a brand-new laptop, printer and backpack. That's equipment he says he sincerely needed.
"I am very grateful for it. My laptop recently just crashed on me. Everything just kinda went away," Simpson said. "So I had to start back from scratch. But this is gonna help me tremendously."
Soldier's Wish Volunteer Executive Director Mark Ochsenbein says the organization worked with the Veteran Educational Services Office to identify Simpson to receive his wish. College administrators hope the gear will be helpful as Simpson continues his clinicals.