SHREVEPORT, La. - A total of 18 engineering students from Bossier Parish Community College have earned their way into a national competition.
They entered various projects in a statewide Skills USA contest in Alexandria last week. 35 BPCC students won medals – 18 of them gold.
One team used their smarts in mechanical engineering and coding to build an automatic pet feeder.
June Schneider is a professor and director of the engineering program.
She and 18 of her gold medal-winning students will head to Atlanta in June to compete in the national Skills USA competition.
They say they have a good chance to bring home some gold again because they’ve done it before.