BOSSIER CITY, La. - Many high schools are showcasing its senior class by placing their graduation photos in front of campus.
Bossier Parish Community College is doing something similar for its communication media students.
There are 60 pieces planted in the grass across from the administration building.
From entry level students, to advanced, the pieces were designed by students enrolled in BPCC's Photography and Graphic Design classes.
Every year, BPCC does a showcase. Now only to show off the students' hard work, but to teach them how to submit and prepare a piece, have it in a show, or take it to a client.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way. One of the BPCC students suggested a drive-thru art show instead.
Photography instructor Jennifer Robinson said it was the least they could do to make up for the change in plans.
"Having a show where people can look at your work, that's the one time people in the community can see what these students are capable of. It would have been really sad for these students to miss that opportunity for the community to see what they are doing," said Robison.
The pieces will be on display at BPCC until Friday, June 5th. It will move to other locations in the Shreveport-Bossier area and you can vote for your favorite. You can find out more on its Facebook page BPCC Communication Media.