BENTON, La. -- Construction on the final link connecting Interstate 220 north to Crouch Road could begin within 30 days after the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid for phase two of the north/south corridor beginning at the Flat River bridge on Swan Lake Road.
Construction on the northern section, which came in at a bid of $20.8 million, is expected to take about two years to complete. Specialty Trackhoe submitted the low bid for the project.
Once the project is done, motorists will be able to connect with state Highway 162 via Crouch Road. Parish engineers have said the roadway will help alleviate heavy traffic on Benton Road and Airline Drive. Traffic is already travelling on the corridor's southern section which covers from I-220 to the Flat River bridge.
"I've watched this process go through on this road since I've been here and the staff has really worked hard, everybody has worked hard to make this happen," said Dist. 3 jury member Philip Rodgers. "It's exciting to see it finally get passed." Part of the new roadway runs through Rodgers' district.
Jurors also voted Wednesday to accept bids on other improvement projects, including $3.3 million for the expansion of the wastewater collection system for the Highway 80 East sewer system. Wicker Construction was declared low bidder.
Also, Earnest Contracting was awarded a $400,000 contract for improvements and repair on Coleman Road and Dalrymple Road. Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said work on the roads is another example of the police jury teaming with energy companies to make necessary repairs.
In other business at Wednesday's meeting, police jury members:
• Approved the selection committee’s recommendation to award professional services for compensation and benefit study analysis for Bossier Parish Police Jury.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Edgewater Pass subdivision located off Legacy Elementary Drive.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Fairburn subdivision located off Fairburn Avenue.
• Approved amended drainage impact guidelines for new development in Bossier Parish.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 3 to consider approval the proposed development of Willow Chute Estates subdivision, Unit No. 1, located north of Wemple Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 3 to consider approval of the minor plat for Susan Watts located off Dalrymple Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 17 to consider the application of Ryan Estess, Raley and Associates for a zoning change for 4.524 acres located in the southeast corner of Wemple Road and Old Brownlee Rd.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 17 to consider the application of East Highland Mobile Home Park for a zoning change for land being 20.84 acres for an existing mobile home park located off Highway 80.
• Accepted report on meeting of Property Standards Board of Review and agreed to proceed to condemnation hearings on two properties.
• Accepted report on Health, Water Sanitation & Sewer District Committee.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the acquisition by Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier from Eagle Water, LLC, for the sewer collection systems and wastewater and sewerage treatment facilities known as Turtle Creek, Jones Cypress Gardens and Cypress Gardens South.
• Accepted report on meeting of the Broadband Study Committee, and agreed to rescind a Request For Proposal (RFP) to help select providers.
• Accepted report of the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee and agreed to schedule a public hearing on regulations governing mailboxes.
• Accepted report of the Policy & Procedures Committee and agreed to accept the donation of a metal crusher for the recycling program at the Bossier Parish correctional center. Also agreed to an expense reimbursement plan for meals during official trips.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 3 to adopt an ordinance amending the code of ordinances to add “Lake Plain Dealing.”
• Agreed to call a special meeting of the Bossier Parish Police Jury at 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a public hearing to allow public comments regarding the proposed Bossier Parish Police Jury redistricting plan.
• Adopted Discretionary Fund Program policies and procedures.
• Approved a request by Charles Gray, Police Juror District 9, for discretionary funds to Community Support Programs, Inc., a non-profit agency providing social services in Northwest Louisiana.
• Reappointed Lloyd Dodson to the Haughton MPC Board for a four-year term, expiring July 15, 2026.
• Reappointed Christopher Saucier to the Haughton MPC Board of Adjustments for a four-year term, expiring July 15, 2026.
• Reappointed Jim Johnson and Tommy Boggs to the Bossier Public Trust Financing Authority Board, for four-year terms each, expiring June 30, 2026.
• Accepted the resignation of Wayne Davis from the Bossier Public Trust Finance Authority Board and the Industrial Development Board of Bossier Parish, effective immediately.
• Accepted the resignation of Charles Boone from the Industrial Development Board of Bossier Parish, effective immediately.
• Ratified approval of acquisition of 5.475 acres adjacent to Little League Drive and Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex.
• Ratified approval of a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the Department of Transportation and Development and the Bossier Parish Police Jury in connection with the donation of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) from state Highway 3 project.
• Adopted an ordinance authorizing the Parish of Bossier to enter into a Local Services Agreement with the Bossier Parish School Board to improve traffic congestion at the Benton Intermediate School by constructing an all-weather access road on school property from stockpiled millings.
• Approved the proposal from Carlisle Thompson for assistance with Bossier Parish Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) Grant Development and Submission.
• Accepted streets and drainage in Canal Place subdivision, Unit No. 3, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the execution of a Letter of No Objection from Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC, for proposed reconstruction of Franklin Road.
• Authorized the parish attorney to pursue legal proceedings in the matter of improper discharge of sewer effluent on property owned by Nathen Stroud at 210 S. Clover Leaf Dr., Haughton.