BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier Parish Police Jury members accepted bids on a number of parish projects Wednesday, including $9.2 million for construction of a new Bossier Parish central library on property at Beckett Street and City Hall Drive.
Parish assistant engineer Eric Hudson reported the bid, awarded to Boggs & Poole Contracting Group, came in under the architect’s projected cost. Plans call for the construction of a 39,000-plus square foot library and history center.
Bids on infrastructure projects were also okayed with $741,000 awarded to Earnest Contracting for turn lane extensions at the intersection of Benton Road and I-220. Construction costs for the project, designed to relieve congestion at the heavily traveled intersection, will be shared with Bossier City, Hudson said.
Benton and Brown was awarded the contract for improvements on Bellevue Road with a bid of $224,000.
Other bids approved Wednesday covered repair and reconstruction of a final group of asphalt roadways damaged during flooding in 2015 and 2016. Earnest turned in a low bid of $673,000 for a group of seven roads and also was the bid winner for Atkins Clark Road north.
Money for the projects is coming from a nearly $30 million settlement Bossier Parish was awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Roads scheduled for work also include Reeder Road, Fern Road, Ranchtown Road, C.C. Sandidge Road, Island Road, Houston Street and Linx Wiler Road.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:
- Approved the annual plan for Section 8 housing.
- Approved reconstruction or rehabilitating sewer mains in Merrywoods subdivision.
- Approved the extension of sewer collection system along Highway 80 East past state Highway 157.
- Approved tying Magnolia Chase subdivision collection system into the parish collection system on Highway 3.
- Agreed to table consideration of the site plan for Swan Lake commercial subdivision located on the corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing Road.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Rainwater subdivision located on Campbell Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 3 to consider the application of Sanjeev Wahi to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a proposed convenience store on the southwest corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing Drive.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 3 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Turtle Creek subdivision located off West Lakeshore Drive behind Turtle Creek subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 17 to consider the application of Christian S. Mudd, Pine Ridge Investments, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the zoning classification of land located at the northwest corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 17 to consider the application of the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to consider adoption of future land use maps for and the five-mile unincorporated area of the parish as a guide for future growth decisions within the commission jurisdiction.
- Agreed to grand a 30-day extension after a review of property at 308 Pease Rd. in Haughton and voted to proceed to condemnation on property located at 5273 Dixon St., Bossier City.
- Approved the certificate of substantial completion for the Belmere subdivision entrance improvements project.
- Adopted a resolution accepting the Swan Lake Road corridor from I-220 to Flat River as satisfactorily completed.
- Agreed to request an attorney general’s opinion on firearm-free zones notices, signs, crime and penalties.
Adopted a resolution authorizing the parish to join other local governmental units as a participant in the Louisiana State-Local Government Opioid Litigation Memorandum of Understanding.