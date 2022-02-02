BENTON, La. -- Precautionary measures are being taken with an eye on National Weather Service forecasts predicting possible winter precipitation across the northern portion of northwest Louisiana over the next couple of days.
Parish Administrator Butch Ford told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday that the parish is prepared to implement its hazardous weather plan in light of forecasts of a potential ice storm later this week.
Ford said the parish winter storm plan was presented at a meeting earlier Wednesday with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, including information on staging areas for equipment that could be needed if the weather does take a turn for the worse.
“We received an email from DOTD this morning (Wednesday) that they’ll be pre-closing some of the interstate system, I-220. They still don’t know about (LA) Highway 3 (Benton Road), but they’ll let us know something tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.
A notice Wednesday afternoon from the DOTD advised motorists “…that with the possibility of winter weather coming, there is the possibility of closing I-49 north, I-49 urban at LA 526 and I-220. If warranted, the closures will begin Thursday about 2 p.m.,” the advisory noted.
Ford said the parish is preparing to place salt or sand on parish roads and bridges if necessary.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Approved the site plan and plat of the proposed development of Ivey subdivision, located in front of Ivey’s Building Material Center on Highway 80.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Policy and Procedures Committee.
- Tabled consideration of purchase and sale contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and OTC, LLC, and ACD, Inc., for the purchase of 26.12 acres located off Whitehurst Street in Bossier City.
- Tabled consideration of purchase and sale contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and New Wave Homes, LLC, for the purchase of 6.1 acres located off Whitehurst Street in Bossier City.
- Accepted the resignation of Charles “Wes” Shepherd from the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustment effective immediately, and appointed Sage Easter to fill the vacancy.
- Approved request of Sportspectrum for a letter of no objection to the selling of beer at the annual Rivercities Triathlon on Aug. 7 at the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation Park.
- Adopted a proclamation acknowledging Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band on their 25th anniversary.