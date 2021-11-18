BENTON, La. -- A proposed privately-funded expressway that would connect southern Bossier and Caddo parishes, including a toll bridge spanning the Red River, took a step forward Wednesday following a vote by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
Jury members agreed unanimously to authorize a cooperative endeavor agreement between the parish and Tim James, Inc. to construct, maintain and operate, at the company’s expense, a toll bridge and necessary feeder roadways across privately owned lands in Bossier Parish. Plans call for the $60-$80 million project to connect state Highway 3132 to U.S. Highway 71 near Parkway High School.
Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said Tim James Inc. is also moving ahead in securing the necessary approval from all agencies including Caddo Parish and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
“They’re moving in all directions in a positive way,” Jackson told jury members.
Representatives of the Alabama-based Tim James Inc. presented the idea to police jury members earlier this year. After receiving approval, the project would enter a design phase with construction taking an estimated two years to complete. Officials believe the roadway could be open in 2026, with consideration for weather and any other delays.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:
• Removed from consideration the approval of site plan for Swan Lake commercial subdivision located on the corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.
• Approved application of Christian S. Mudd of Pine Ridge Investments to the Bossier City-Parish MPC for a zoning change for land located at the northwest corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.
• Approved the application of the Benton-Parish MPC to adopt future use maps and text for the town of Benton and the five-mile unincorporated area of the parish as a guide for future growth decisions within MPC’s jurisdiction.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the commercial vehicle enforcement section of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances to add permit conditions and fees.
• Approved proposed development of South Haughton Estates subdivision located on Hickory Nut Lane off Camp Zion Road in South Haughton Estates subdivision.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 15 to consider approval of the proposed development of Belmere subdivision, Unit No. 6, located off Julesburg Lane in Belmere subdivision.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 15 to consider approval of the proposed development of Fairburn subdivision, Unit No. 6 located off Kingston Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 19 to consider the application of Elmer Matamoros to the Benton-Parish MPC for a zoning amendment for a tract of land located on Rubicon Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 19 to consider the minor plat of Elmer Matamoros located on Rubicon Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 15 to consider the minor plat for Brian Keith Roshto and Courtney Joe Broomfield Roshto located off Cummings Drive.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 15 to consider approval of the proposed development of The Ascent on 80 subdivision, Unit No. 1, located off U.S. Highway 80 next to Legacy Church.
• Completed a 30-day review of property located at 308 Pease Road in Haughton.
• Accepted report on meeting of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals.
• Adopted a resolution calling an election in Bossier Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 on April 30 to authorize the levy of a special tax.
• Approved applications for renewal of Bossier Parish beer/liquor licenses for 2022.
• Approved a request of Boomer’s Lounge for a letter of no objection to the selling of beer at Boomer’s Lounge, 7521 Highway 80, Princeton, at a special 2022 Superbowl Sunday event, on Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m.
• Agreed to combine police jury meetings for the month of January to meet Jan. 19 with the Finance Committee meeting to be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 2 p.m.
• Adopted a resolution supporting Red River Brewing Company, LLC, to receive the local benefits of the Enterprise Zone Program.
• Declared various parish vehicles as surplus and to be sold at auction; date of auction to be determined at a later date.
• Approved change order No. 3 for the electronic upgrade at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.
• Approved substantial completion and final change order of Bay Hills subdivision construction entrance improvements project.
• Approved change order No. 3 for proposed street improvements.
• Approved change order No. 1 for the Bossier Parish Courthouse’s fourth floor renovation of the accounting department.
• Approved proposal from Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc., for the design of a pedestrian crossings on the existing path of the north Bossier shared use trail.
• Approved change order No. 1 for the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 expansion of wastewater collection system on Airline Drive.
• Approved the application of Lacee Hernandez for a 2021 Bossier Parish beer and liquor license at Los Compas Cantina on Highway 3 in Benton.
• Scheduled a public hearing for Dec. 15 on approval of plat for Sainte Terre subdivision located off Crouch Road.