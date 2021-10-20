BENTON, La. – Oil and gas companies developing natural gas wells close to residential areas will have to hold off their nighttime fracking operations while parish officials tweak the noise ordinance.
The Bossier Police Jury on Wednesday afternoon placed a 60-day moratorium on fracking between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. It’s effective within 3,000 feet of platted subdivisions located within the jurisdiction of the Bossier City, Benton and Haughton metropolitan planning commissions.
The moratorium will not impact oil and gas operations in the more rural areas of the parish.
The move is in response to complaints from residents in a south Bossier neighborhood where noise from an oil and gas company’s fracking exceeded the parish noise ordinance, parish attorney Patrick Jackson said.
Jackson called the company a “very good operator,” which did its best to comply with the ordinance. But it couldn’t.
Noise studies are required, and one was done at the south Bossier site. “There were just some anomalies, and it didn’t prove out,” parish engineer Eric Hudson said.
Like most parishes in northwest Louisiana, Bossier Parish worked with the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association during the initial development of the Haynesville Shale to put ordinances in place governing operations. Bossier’s noise ordinance was modeled after the city of Fort Worth that had years of experience with the Barnett Shale, Jackson said.
So, Jackson is confident in Bossier’s laws regarding oil and gas related activities. But since more than a decade has passed, Jackson said changes are needed as the science surrounding fracking operations has changed.
Hydraulic fracturing is the high-pressure process of injecting a water, sand and chemical mixture into tight shale formation to open it up and allow the natural gas to flow out of the drilled well. The drilling and fracturing process runs 24/7 and takes weeks to complete. It creates a myriad of noises.
“We have a tremendous amount of issue with nighttime complaints,” Hudson said.
The current ordinance prohibits work-over operations from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fracking may need to be added to that section; however, Jackson said before new regulations are put in place, he’ll be calling on those oil and gas partners again to work toward a solution that meets their needs and answers residents’ concerns. He believes it can be accomplished in 60 days, or maybe less.
A spokeswoman with the Bossier MPC said they, too, will be revisiting the city’s ordinance because of similar problems.
The company doing the south Bossier work has completed its well site, and Jackson said he is not aware of any current drilling operations near subdivisions.
Hudson said there are some in the rural areas but there are no residents within miles of the sites. “We will work with those,” he said.
“We definitely want oil and gas here. We don’t want to run them away,” Jackson said. “But people have to sleep, too.”
Recent, residents living in and around a Shreveport neighborhood had similar complaints of noise and dust from drilling operations near their homes.