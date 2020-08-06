BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish voters will soon decide on renewal of a smaller ad valorem tax that generates funds dedicated to maintaining and operating the parish’s correctional facilities including transportation and medical care for prisoners.
Parish Police Jury members voted Wednesday to adopt a resolution calling the special election on the 10-year renewal of the tax for Dec. 5.
When voters go to the polls, the renewal request will be for 3.02 mills, down from the 3.08 collected in 2019.
Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said the millage reduction comes in light of the parish’s 2020 reappraised property tax value which saw an increase of just over $18 million.
“We decided the increase in the assessor’s reappraisal would justify us decreasing the millage for this tax renewal,” Altimus said. “At 3.02 we can appropriately fund the correctional facilities.”
In other action at Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:
- Agreed to set a disqualification hearing to consider revocation of any and all Bossier Parish peddler permits issued to Vivint Louisiana, LLC, and any personnel working with them because of violations of Bossier Parish ordinances.
- Agreed to abandon Sheppard Road.
- Approved the site plan for Rosedale Playground.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Fernwood Estates subdivision.
- Scheduled public hearings on Sept. 2 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Bodcau Dam subdivision, Walker Estates subdivision, Dogwood South subdivision and Magnolia Ridge subdivision.
- Closed the property standards case on property located at 2774 Bellevue Road.
- Accepted reports on meeting of the Juvenile Committee, the Insurance Committee and the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee.
- Approved a request from Matt Graves to lease parish owned properties located at 225 Shadow Ridge Drive, 227 Shadow Ridge Drive and 301 Shadow Ridge Drive.
- Approved change orders for the Bossier north/south corridor Swan Lake Road from I-220 to Flat River, sewer improvements in Merrywoods subdivision, a 12-inch raw water line for the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, West Linton Road extension to Fairburn Avenue and Swan Lake Road re-alignment over Flat River.
- Adopted an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4719 to correct typographical errors and another ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4771 to correct the legal description.
- Approved a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Bossier Parish Levee District for the donation of a tank car to the Bossier Parish Levee District.
- Approved an administrative services agreement between the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 and Sligo Water System Incorporated.
- Approved certificate of substantial completion for sewer improvements in Oak Hill Mobile Home Park.
- Accepted proposal of Owen & White, Inc. for professional services in connection with Espanita subdivision drainage funding application.
- Heard Edmiston explain the Board of Tax Review scheduled for Sept. 16 and the 2020 property tax millages.