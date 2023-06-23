BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers didn't have the opportunity to celebrate a long holiday weekend last week after storms blew through the area knocking down trees and power lines and blocking many roads throughout the parish.
"Our people were going to take off for the holiday last Friday, but around 2:30 in the morning Mark (Coutee, public works director) had crews out not in one location, but parishwide," Parish Administrator Butch Ford told police jury members Wednesday.
"This was a much different event. It was more widespread," Ford added.
During his report to jury members, Coutee said crews worked through the weekend cutting and removing trees from 82 parish roads in the aftermath of the weekend storm.
"Our crews had no electricity at their homes, but they were out working to help everyone else," he said.
Ford said the parish has received requests for mutual aid from Bossier City, Haughton and the state Department of Transportation and Development that would allow the entities to move storm debris to parish burn pits for disposal.
One pit is located in Plain Dealing and a request has been made to the state DEQ to allow a second pit to open at the parish's Maeshack Road stockpile facility. Jury members approved the mutual aid agreement.
Jury members also approved Ford's request to hire two independent contractors to assist in removing storm debris from parish rights-of-way.
"It's going to run about three hundred thousand dollars to pick up everything, but we will recoup 75% of that cost," he said. "Using contractors will allow Mark to continue to work on our road program."
Ford said parish staff will be checking every road and subdivision over the next few weeks to be sure debris is removed and that roads and ditches are cleared.
In other business at Wednesday's meeting, police jury members adopted a resolution of appreciation honoring Col. Gene Barattini, who is retiring as assistant director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Barattini began his public service in the U.S. Coast Guard at age 17 and has served in responding to disasters from Hurricane Fredrick in 1979 until this week. His duties continued as he helped coordinate the response to the historic electrical power outages from the June 15 serve storm wind event.
Additional duties in Bossier Parish included training first responders, designing numerous disaster drills and assisting in extensive emergency planning for the community. His current military assignment is chief of staff for the Louisiana State Guard (LASG).
Barattini's unique all-hazards response experience and certifications at local, state and national qualification was cited in the Bossier Parish Police Jury's resolution presented at its meeting.
"Col. Barattini has worked with many agencies throughout Bossier Parish and has provided his assistance and expertise in helping them to further improve public safety,” the resolution read.
"This man has always stepped up. He has more contacts than anyone I know, from governor on down," Sheriff Julian Whittington said during the resolution presentation. "We could always count on Gene. He was always there."
"It has been a great honor to serve my fellow citizens as a 45-year military officer in the La. Guard and as an emergency manger working with fellow first responders on days when our community needed us the most," Barattini said during final comments to the police jury and the community.