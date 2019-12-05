BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Police Jury members voted unanimously Wednesday to donate a portion of Swan Lake Road to the city of Bossier City, a move that will allow the city to make improvements at the intersection of Swan Lake and Interstate 220.
“Bossier City wants to improve the intersection and this will require a change order to our current project on Swan Lake,” parish Administrator Bill Altimus said.
Altimus said the current roadway has only one lane in each direction. Planned improvements would mean two lanes running north and south. Bossier City also plans to add street lights to that section, which runs north to Modica Lott Road.
Property that will be donated to the city begins where the state right-of-way ends north of the I-220 intersection, continuing northward to Modica Lott Road. Bossier City will pay for the work using the contractor currently involved with the Swan Lake Road improvement project.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, Police Jury members:
- Adopted the 2020 Bossier Parish Police Jury budget.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Woodlake subdivision, unit no. 5.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Jamestowne subdivision, unit no. 4.
- Reduced the speed limit on Wafer Road from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 18 to consider adoption of the Bossier Parish Police Jury 2019 amended budget.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 15 to consider approval of the Loughner Lands Map of Survey Showing.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 15 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of McLemore Plantation subdivision, unit 4, a resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2 and a portion of West Padra right-of-way, McLemore Plantation subdivision, unit 3.
- Agreed to proceed to condemnation on three parcels of property and granted 30-day extensions on two other parcels.
- Approved applications for renewal of Bossier Parish beer/liquor licenses for 2020.
- Reappointed Lonnie Shaw and Mitch O’Neal to the East-Central Bossier Parish Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners for two-year terms each, terms to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
- Approved an addendum to the agreement by and between Lewis-Burke Associates, LLC, and Bossier Parish Police Jury.
- Accepted proposal of Denmon Engineering for additional engineering services for the Palmetto Road widening phase II project.
- Accepted proposal of Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc., for additional topographic survey services for Palmetto Road widening phase II project.
- Accepted streets and drainage for Fairburn Avenue into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.
- Accepted sewer main extension and improvements for Fairburn Avenue into the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the parish of Bossier sewer system for permanent maintenance.
- Accepted streets and drainage for Tiger Pride subdivision, unit 1, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.
- Accepted sewer main extension and improvements for Tiger Pride subdivision, unit 1, into the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the parish of Bossier sewer system for permanent maintenance.