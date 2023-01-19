BENTON, La. -- District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was named president of the Bossier Parish Police Jury during the public body's first meeting of 2023 Wednesday.
Rimmer, who is in his fourth term on the police jury, has previously occupied the president's chair.
Picked to serve as vice president was District 3 Police Juror Philip Rodgers, who is in his first term on the police jury.
Butch Ford also received another appointment as parish administrator. This will be the second year in the administrator's seat for Ford. He previously served as parish engineer for 19 years before being named administrator.
In other business during Wednesday's meeting, police jurors:
• Adopted a resolution of appreciation for Jessica Aldridge for her years of service at the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
• Approved application of Jeff Foshee for a zoning amendment to change the classification of 7.356 acres located at the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Palmetto Road for future commercial development.
• Approved application of Ryan Estess, Raley & Associates for conditional use approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a convenience store located at 3489 Swan Lake Road.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Dogwood South subdivision, Unit No. 22, located off Tall Pines Road.
• Approved the application of Ryan Estess, Raley and Associates for a zoning amendment to change the classification of 6.46 acres for North Caddo Medical Center.
• Approved the minor plat and site plan for North Caddo Medical Center located off Barksdale Boulevard.
• Approved the application of David Cook, Daiquiri Palace for the sale of high and low content alcohol for on and off-premise consumption located at 1911 Highway 80 East, Haughton.
• Approved the application of Michael and Sharlet Randall for a special exception use approval for the sale of low and high content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a convenience store and grill located at 1115 state Highway 162 in Benton.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of River Square subdivision located off Benton Road.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Bee Bend Estates subdivision, Unit No. 3 located off Bee Bend Drive and Byrd Circle.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Heartwood Acres subdivision, Unit No. 2, located off Crouch Road.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Heartwood Acres subdivision, Unit No. 3, located off Crouch Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on March 1 to consider the application of Tristan Larson, The Larson Group, for a conditional use approval for a personal storage/warehouse facility to be located at 4900 Benton Road in Bossier City.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Feb. 15 to consider approval of the plat and site plan of the proposed development of Covenant Church subdivision located off Highway 3 north of Lafitte Lane.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Feb. 15 to consider approval of the plat and site plan of the proposed development of Haughton Tenant Center located off Highway 80.
• Heard property standards 30-day reviews of properties located at 119 Ashwood Drive, Haughton; 123 Bodcau Station Road, Haughton; and 415 Lintwin Circle, Benton.
• Appointed Trudy Abner as Police Jury representative to the Northwest Louisiana Human Services District board.
• Agreed on a cooperative endeavor agreement with town of Benton concerning property at 112 Stinson Road in Benton.
• Adopted a resolution of appreciation to Jacqueline Gore for her years of service on the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control.
• Adopted a resolution of appreciation to Elmore Morris for his years of service on the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control.
• Approved a rental decrease and amendment to agreement with Cyber Innovation Center.
• Approved the application of Miguel Ayala and Rodolfo Vargas for a 2023 Bossier Parish beer/liquor license at El Patio Mexican Grill, 5515 Airline Drive, Bossier City, subject to approval by the health department.
• Approved a variance to permit a home to be build below road elevation.