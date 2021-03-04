BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish could be in a position to save big money in maintenance costs on its fleet of vehicles after Police Jury members agreed Wednesday to enter into a fleet management program with Enterprise.
Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said moving from purchasing vehicles for the parish to a lease management program has been under study for some time.
“I asked several jurors to contact their counterparts in other parts of the state to get their feedback,” Altimus said. “We also asked (former treasurer) Joe (Buffington) to look into it and he saw no problem from a financial standpoint.”
Juror Glenn Benton talked with members in St. Martin, St. Charles and Rapides parishes and received positive feedback.
“St. Martin was, I believe, the first in the state and they had nothing but praise,” he reported. “They’ve been in it for five years and had nothing but success.”
Jack “Bump” Skaggs said he spoke with the mayor of Ruston, whose city has been in the management program for three years, and said savings in the city’s maintenance program had been significant.
“He said they were saving $60,000 to $70,000 on their maintenance costs and he wouldn’t go back to the original way,” Skaggs said. “I believe our savings would be in the six-figure range if the numbers work out when comparing the size of Ruston and Bossier Parish.”
Vehicles in the fleet management program would include all moving stock except heavy equipment, Altimus said. Under the program, a percentage of the fleet would be replaced each on a program that considered mileage and the age of the vehicle.
Jury members voted unanimously to authorize parish attorney Patrick Jackson to review the contract and to have Altimus sign the necessary documents to execute the agreement.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Heard Ian Snellgrove and Gene Barattini, Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, report extensively on the recent winter weather event, and scheduled an after incident report for Monday.
- Approved the application of Sean Diel, Louisiana Realty & Associates, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the zoning classification of Willow Chute Commercial subdivision, Unit No. 4, for future commercial development.
- Approved the plat and site plan of the proposed development of Airline Lagniappe subdivision, Unit No. 1, located on Airline Drive between Landpoint Land Surveying and Storage Master.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Meadows Hills subdivision located on Butler Hill Road north of Bob White Lane.
- Approved application of Vaquero Haughton Partners, LLC, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the zoning classification for an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store located on Highway 80 between Eastwood Baptist Church and Remco Drive.
- Approved application of MasTec for ATT to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for a small cell tower located at 2010 Colleen Drive in Bossier City.
- Approved application of Kenneth Lawler, E&L Development, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for a proposed apartment complex located on Highway 80 between the East-Central Bossier Parish Fire District No. 1 station and Central Monument Company.
- Agreed to relocate the voting precinct polling place for Precinct 02-08 from Butler Educational Complex at 541 Detroit Street in Bossier City to Stonewall Baptist Church at 807 Eatman Street in Bossier City.
- Agreed to change the name of a portion of Swan Lake Road, not realigned by the bridge replacement project, to Hammack Way.
- Established a 30-mile per hour speed limit on Hammack Way.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Canes Landing commercial subdivision located on Airline Drive across from the Cypress Pointe Apartments.
- Scheduled a public hearing on April 7 to consider approval of the plats of the proposed developments of Wemple subdivision, Willow Trace subdivision, The Point at Cypress subdivision, Willow Heights subdivision No. 3.
- Scheduled a public hearing on April 7 to consider approval of a minor plat for Mathie McGrath/Faith Timber Company, LLC, located north of Dry Cypress South subdivision on state Highway 157.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of up to $9 million in Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority Revenue Bonds to finance capital projects.
- Approved a request from Sierra Frac Sand, LLC, and Performance Proppants for a resolution of support of their requests to the Corps of Engineers to remove sand and other material from the Red River through dredging and other means.
- Approved a proposal of Patricia A. Doane and Neil Erwin Law for legal services associated with the future land use map project for Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, subject to approval by the Benton-Parish MPC.
- Approved an amendment to the proposal with Beast Engineering, LLC, for field inspection and associated administrative services for West Linton Road Extension to Fairburn Avenue and Johnson-Koran Road Bridge over Foxskin Bayou.
- Approved change order No. 2 for Johnson-Koran Road Bridge over Foxskin Bayou.
- Approved proposal of Coyle Engineering Co., Inc., for surveying services for Modica Lott Road spur.
- Approved change order No. 1 for Palmetto Road turn lanes.