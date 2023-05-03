BENTON, La. -- Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury will be putting the finishing touches on replacing asphalt roads that will be repaired or completely reconstructed after damages caused by historic floods in 2015 and 2016.
Bossier Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told police jury members Wednesday that after bids are accepted on the final group of four roads, a three-year effort to reconstruct approximately 30 parish roads will be completed.
"The final task orders will be worked out by our contractors, and that will finish the roughly $32 million worth of work on these FEMA projects," Hudson said.
Repair and reconstruction of flood damaged roads, primarily in south Bossier Parish, began in August 2021.
Money for repair of the flood damaged asphalt roads came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Bossier Parish successfully appealed to a federal panel following a series of denials by the agency.
Hudson also told jury members that the highway department has already completed three projects as part of the parish's 2023 overlay program. Work on the overlay program will continue in earnest as weather permits, he said.