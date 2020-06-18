BENTON, La. -- A four-person panel has been tasked by the Bossier Parish Police Jury to study possible solutions to a lack of broadband coverage in rural areas.
Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran named jury members Philip Rodgers, Chris Marsiglia, John Ed Jorden and parish Administrator Bill Altimus to a new broadband study committee. Rodgers will be chairman of the committee.
Altimus is a member of the state broadband study committee that has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Jury members decided to form the committee after hearing from parish residents about difficulties with Internet and Wi-Fi connections in areas outside city limits.
“We recognize that the police jury does not regulate the Internet per se, but your voice is louder than ours,” resident Scott Alexander told the jury. “We need a voice to help get that infrastructure here. Internet is critical.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Awarded bid to CW&W for Glendale Lane Street improvements.
- Agreed to abandon a portion of a public right-of-way in Princeton subdivision.
- Denied approval of the Destrehan Boulevard drainage improvements plan for a drainage servitude along LA Highway 3, near Destrehan Boulevard and outfall drainage into Plantation Estates subdivision.
- Established a 45 mile-per-hour speed limit on Martin Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on July 15 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Myrick Acres subdivision.
- Accepted a report on meeting of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals. Board heard 33 cases.
- Accepted the resignation of John Whittington from the Benton Fire District No. 4 Board of Commissioners, effective immediately.
- Appointed Sammy Halphen to the Benton Fire District No. 4 Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Whittington, term to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
- Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 94, Section 10, (9)c, of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances “Harvest Season or Natural Forest Products” to change the permitted gross weight from 86,600 pounds to 92,000 pounds, in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development guidelines.
- Renewed a lease agreement with Benton Fire District No. 4 for the leasing of the old trash compactor site located off Old Plain Dealing Road for a 20-year term.
- Accepted proposal of David W. Volentine for appraisal services for the necessary parcels, tracts, properties or servitudes required for the Linton Road realignment at Flat River project.
- Approved proposal of Owen Engineering, LLC, for professional engineering services to conduct bridge studies and present recommendations for replacement for nine bridge sites in Bossier Parish.
- Approved supplemental agreement No. 2 to the proposal of Forte & Tablada for additional engineering services for the Johnson Koran Road bridge over Foxskin Bayou project.
- Accepted streets and drainage in Rosedale Place subdivision, Units No. 16 and 17, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.