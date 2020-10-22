BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is ready to put some major Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) dollars to work on projects to repair paved roads in the parish that were damaged during floods of 2015 and 2016.
Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish Police Jury members Wednesday that bids will be advertised within the next couple of weeks for consultants and program managers for the projects.
Road repairs were made possible when the parish won an unprecedented appeal over FEMA claims denials earlier this year before an panel of appeals judges in Washington, D.C. The favorable ruling gave Bossier Parish nearly $32 million for a variety of road repair projects.
Hudson also told jury members the parish has received approval from the Corps of Engineers for the southern extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Rights of way purchases along the proposed route will begin soon, he said.
Plans call for the ART to be extended south to Taylortown.
In other business Wednesday, police jury members:
- Authorized advertising for bids for annual supplies and materials for the Bossier Parish Highway Department with bids to be received Dec. 8.
- Adopted an ordinance amending the parish code about petitions, which requires all lot owners in an approved subdivision before a public hearing to be scheduled to subdivide a lot or place an additional living structure on a lot.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 2 to consider approval of the minor plat for Miguel Lopez.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 18 to consider the application of the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to consider regulations for abutting lots.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 18 to consider approval of the amended plat for Dry Cypress North subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 2 to consider adoption of the 2021 Bossier Parish Police Jury budget.
- Set a 30-day review of property located at 275 Adger Lake Road in Benton.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Broadband Study Committee.
- Adopted a joint proclamation with the Caddo Parish Commission, the City of Shreveport and the City of Bossier City proclaiming the week of Nov. 5-11 as Veteran’s Celebration Week.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of $12,000,000 in revenue refunding bonds to fund reserves, if necessary, and to pay costs of issuance of the bonds.
- Named Charles Gray to the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control.
- Approved proposal of Civil Design Group, LLC, for additional services for the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway pedestrian walkway.