BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Police Jury members will consider updating language on an ordinance governing gated communities that would allow first responders to use electronic entry to those areas in times of emergency.
Jurors heard from Bossier Parish deputies who said new technology has made possible a “quick to enter system” that can be added to existing electronic gates. That system would allow police, firefighters and EMS personnel to use their existing radios to gain speedy entry.
Under the ordinance change, electronic entry would be required on all new gated community developments in the parish outside city limits.
In many cases, first responders now must use keys to unlock gates when answering calls for assistance. That slows response time when seconds count, members of the police jury’s Roads/Subdivision Regulations Committee were told.
Deputies said the biggest change in the ordinance would be verbiage change under “requirements” where rules would require electronic access gates to install a receiver, approved by the sheriff’s office that would accept radio transmissions from responders.
Fire chiefs throughout the parish reportedly have approved the ordinance change. Jurors were told Bossier City and Shreveport have both approved going to the system.
Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the ordinance change is “…absolutely something we need to do.” He asked for a list of gated communities in the parish to inform residents and Homeowners Associations of a future public hearing on the subject.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Waterford Bend subdivision, unit no. 3.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Redwood Place at Legacy subdivision, unit no. 12, a planned unit development.
- Adopted an ordinance creating the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission.
- Scheduled a public hearing on April 1 to increase the speed limit on a portion of Young Road, beginning at Coker Road/Bass Road east to Highway 160, from 25 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.
- Scheduled a public hearing on April 1 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Fairburn subdivision, unit no. 4, being a resubdivision of lot 1, Fairburn subdivision, unit no. 3.
- Granted 15-day extension to Pine Creek Mobile Home Park, owned by Pine Creek-Haughton, LTD, with a physical address of 1000 Acadian Boulevard, Princeton, to address street conditions within the park.
- Declared some items as surplus, and approved the donation to the Northeast Fire District No. 5.
- Approved a cooperative endeavor agreement by and between the parish of Bossier, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City of Bossier City in connection with the Keep Bossier Beautiful program.
- Adopted an ordinance authorizing the parish of Bossier to enter into an amended local services agreement with the City of Bossier City in connection with the addition of the following: Haymeadow Drive Extension, and amending the name of the Linton Road Extension to Fairburn Avenue project to be called the West Linton Road, Project No. 2019-132, being joint projects of both entities.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the Bossier Parish Police Jury to prepare and submit a pre-application to the Statewide Flood Control Program for assistance in the implementation of a project for the purpose of reducing existing flood damages for Espanita subdivision; providing for the necessary documentation of said flood damages; and providing for other related matters in connection therewith.
- Approved proposal of David Volentine for appraisal services for Johnson Koran bridge over Foxskin Bayou project.
- Approved proposal of Goodwin Professional Services, LLC, for surveying and platting services for Lucky Estates subdivision, unit no. 6.
- Approved requests from Filmore Cemetery and Cottage Grove Cemetery for assistance from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
- Accepted a certificate of substantial completion on the Kelly Road bridge.