BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish School Board is accepting applications for the District 4 board seat which has been declared vacant with the resignation of board member Duane Deen.
Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. July 5.
Individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat must reside in District 4 and meet all qualifications for seeking office, which include the ability to read and write the English language, be at least 18 years old, resided in the state for the preceding two years and in the district for at least one year.
Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, La., 71006-2000.
The School Board will call a special meeting at 5 p.m. July 6 at Bossier Instructional Center in Bossier City to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.
Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the coard appoints to fill the vacant District 4 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in the primary election on Oct. 14 and, if necessary, the general election on Nov. 18.