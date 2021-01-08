BENTON, La. -- New leadership has taken the reins of the 2021 Bossier Parish School Board.
District 3 representative Tammy Smith of Benton was elected board president during Thursday's board meeting. She takes over from President Dennis Bamburg.
District 5 representative Adam Bass was elected as 2021 vice president.
After taking the gavel, Smith spoke about the twists and turns COVID-19 posed to educators, yet the resiliency they demonstrated. She also praised Bossier Schools’ administration and employees for the courage, collaboration and confidence exuded to keep children safe while continuing to educate them during a pandemic.
"No doubt 2021 will be filled with many surprises as well," Smith said. "We remain mired in a pandemic. What you can be assured of is this board and administration will continue to work diligently to positively prepare students, protect students' and staff's health to the best of our ability and be prudent with taxpayer dollars."
Smith previously served as president of the Bossier Parish School Board in 2012. It was under her helm that Bossier Parish voters approved the largest construction program in Bossier Schools’ history to build new schools and expand existing ones to accommodate growth and infrastructure needs throughout the district. The construction program is now in its eighth year of implementation.