PLAIN DEALING, La. - The search has ended for a Bossier Parish inmate who took out the trash and kept on going Thursday morning.
Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say Nathan Gerald Carson was apprehended less than a mile from the Medium Jail Facility in Plain Dealing. He surrendered to deputies at the sheriff's rifle range just before 1:30 p.m.
Carson, who was assigned as a kitchen trustee, ran off while taking out the trash from a morning detail.
He was treated for minor injuries and was taken to Bossier Maximum Facility, where he was booked with one count of simple escape.
The incident is still under investigation.
Carson was held on drug charges and other related offenses.