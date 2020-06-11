PLAIN DEALING, La. - The search is on for a Bossier Parish inmate who took out the trash and kept on going.
Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say Nathan Gerald Carson, who was assigned as a kitchen trustee at the Medium Jail Facility in Plain Dealing, ran away Thursday morning.
He was last seen heading east towards state Highway 3 and Abe Martin Road in Plain Dealing.
Carson, of Keithville, was wearing a green and white striped jail uniform. He wears glasses and has a tattoo of a POLO horse on his left eye.
Carson was held on drug charges and other related offenses.
Anyone who sees Carson or has information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.