BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Bossier Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a person who's accused of riding off on a person's dirt bike last week without their permission.
The office says the bike was stolen sometime between August 5th and the 6th. The dirt bike is a 2006 Kawaski valued around $3,000. It was taken from a residence at the 1300 block of Caplis-Sligo Road. A game camera from the area captured the image of someone detectives are calling a ‘person of interest’.
If you have information about the identity of this person of interest or any information about who may have stolen this dirt bike, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.