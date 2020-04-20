BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives recently made arrests on burglary cases and retrieved items believed stolen in residential and business burglaries in both Bossier and Caddo parishes.
Some of the items were unique and specific so that the person or persons they were stolen from would recognize them, spokesman Lt. Bill Davis said Monday in a news release.
Included was a collection of older and antique Louisiana plates, a collection of coins, service ribbons, rank insignia, two airline “years of service” pendants, Air Force and Kuwait coins, nursing pendants, an odd collection of antique cuff links and tie clips, a hospital gown with baby feet inked onto it, a dollar bill with Hank Williams Jr signature and old concert ticket.
The owner or owners of these items are asked to call (318) 965-3540 and speak with Det. Jared Whitard.
The cases stem from an investigation with Bossier detectives and members of the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team who seized the stolen items valued at thousands of dollars while recently executing a search warrant at a home in Bossier Parish.
Arrested in those cases were Jon Michael Strickland, 31, who faces multiple burglary and possession of stolen things charges; Lindsay Klark Wallace, 30, with possession of stole things and meth, as well as a fugitive warrant; and Brandy Nicole Benoit, 39, charged with possession of stolen things and meth.
They were each booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. More charges are pending.