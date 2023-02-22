BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Elvin Trejo Martinez, 36, in connection with a fight that happened Thursday where detectives said Martinez cut the victim with a knife, causing severe injuries. Detectives have not been able to locate Martinez.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
No one should attempt to apprehend Martinez but instead call the local law enforcement agency.