BENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a local woman who was reported missing over two weeks ago.
Detectives say Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton, was last seen on May 6 riding in a truck around the Diamond Jacks Boulevard area in Bossier City. The truck is a blue Ford F-150 with license plate number C230898.
Tridico is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tridico or the truck is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-3418.