BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish teacher has been arrested for allegedly showing sexual images to a student and playing a sexually explicit game with students at a high school.
Lacey Oakes, 36, of Haughton, was arrested after an investigation into her behavior with the students, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Deputies said the investigation indicated there was no evidence of sexual contact between Oakes and any of the students involved.
She is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.
Bond is set at $35,000. Oakes is no longer employed by Bossier Parish Schools.