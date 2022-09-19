BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
Johnston could see the young man’s face was red and asked if he was choking. The student shook his head so Johnston performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging a large piece of corn dog that was stuck in his throat.
A school nurse evaluated the student, who was able to continue with his regular school schedule.
This is the third time Johnston has performed life-saving measures on a student or staff member during his career as an SRO. Parishwide, this is the fourth time in recent years that an SRO has successfully assisted a student or staff member who was choking.
This illustrates how important SROs are to the schools and communities that they serve, Whittington said.
“By being observant and following his training, Deputy Johnston was able to save the life of this young man. I am proud to recognize Deputy Johnston for his quick thinking and action that helped us avoid a potential tragedy,” said Whittington.