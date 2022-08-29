BENTON, La. -- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the area.
The sheriff's office has received complaints from residents saying they've gotten calls from BPSO employees. The calls are originating from 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office reminds residents not to send money to anyone over the phone, even if the caller said there's an active arrest warrant pending.
"No one from the Bossier Sheriff's Office will ever contact you and ask for money over the phone," the sheriff's office states.
Contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division (318)965-3418 if you have fallen victim to this scam.