BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office is warning you not to become a target for thieves.
Leaving boxes from those expensive Christmas gifts out by your trash can give crooks a preview of what you have in your house.
There are a few things you can do to make sure you're not a victim.
Bossier Parish public information officer Bill Davis says it's been kind of quiet for thefts so far this Christmas season, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.
Davis says those big TVs, kitchen aid, and game console boxes need to be disposed properly.
You can either fold them up and put them inside your trash bin or place them in a big trash bag so they won't be seen. He says you can even bring them to a recycling center.
Whatever you do, he says it's best not advertise what you have inside your home from the outside.
"You paid for your stuff!" exclaimed Davis. "Don't let somebody else get it from you! You work hard for that money! You work hard for what you have. Don't let somebody else come and take that stuff from you by you helping them take it."
All in all, he says you should just be careful. Santa may have come and gone, but the Grinch may still be out there.
This should go without being said, but call law enforcement as soon as you realize something was stolen.