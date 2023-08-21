BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL) isn’t your typical high school. It’s a beacon of innovation, specializing in career and technical education that goes far beyond conventional classroom learning.
At BPSTIL, students not only gain skills in traditional trades like carpentry and welding, they are also groomed for careers in ever-evolving fields like Information Technology, computer networking and health occupations.
This forward-thinking approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared for today’s job market in Northwest Louisiana. A strong emphasis on workforce alignment is key.
“We work very closely with the Louisiana Workforce Commission,” said Amy Washington, BPSTIL principal. “They let us know what the needs are in our area.”
The collaboration with the Louisiana Workforce Commission not only informs the curriculum, but also ensures students have a direct pathway to local job opportunities upon graduation.
“They let us now what our projected needs will be based on industries that are coming to our area, and we create pipeline between our students via the instructor directly to various employers,” said Washington.
Most high school students attending BPSTIL have a home school where they take their core courses such English and math. They will also graduate from their home schools.