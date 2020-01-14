SHREVEPORT, La. -- A clarification from a councilman over Cross Bayou Point. Willie Bradford wants everyone to know that his resolution does not mean a land giveaway to developers.
The District 'A' Democrat wants to make clear that his resolution -- a memorandum of understanding -- would simply empower Mayor Adrian Perkins to open discussions with developers. Bradford appeared upset with some members of the council at their Tuesday session.
"Council members are going on radio and all other kind of social media discussing this issue. And it's misguided and erroneous that is being said," Bradford complained. "I want to be clear that the language of the resolution does not obligate the city in any way."
Mayor Perkins told the council, "My administration is prepared to enter negotiations in whatever manner the council decides for us to."
But developers do want the city to donate 88 acres of land along and adjoining Cross Bayou for their $1.5 billion mixed use development. They say the development that includes residential units, state and parish government offices, a STEM school and a soccer stadium would revitalize downtown.
The city would have to buy some of that property. That includes properties that are now the subject of a lawsuit. Political watchdog John Settle wants a judge to decide if the city can use almost $2.8 million dollars in unspent bond money to buy real estate that's not situated along the bayou.
A judge could issue a temporary restraining order of a council vote on the resolution while the court decides. The council is not scheduled to vote on the resolution until its meeting in two weeks on January 28.
In other business, the council unanimously chose James Flurry as their new chairman and LeVette Fuller as vice chairman for the new year.