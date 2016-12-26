Tim Brando "cements" his place in stardom.
Shreveport's nationally known sportscaster put his hand and shoe prints in the Northwest Louisiana Walk Of Stars in the Red River District. And he gets his very own bronze star.
Brando, a 1974 Fair Park High grad, had stints on ESPN and CBS, and now does play-by-play college football and basketball on Fox Sports.
The five-time Emmy winner calls today's honor the biggest of his career.
"To be honored at home like this, downtown, where as a kid I took my wife 40 years ago on our first date, and have my name permanently put in cement under the Texas Street bridge, that's heady stuff," Brando said.
Brando joins more than two dozen other celebs with local ties on the Walk Of Stars, including Elvis Presley, Johnnie Cochran, and Terry Bradshaw.