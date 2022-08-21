CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its military training focus, is also home to the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program. Parker said directors called the sheriff’s office shortly after midnight requesting help with a large fight.
Parker in turn called in Minden police and state troopers to help his deputies quell the disturbance that he said involved about 80 of the YCP cadets. In addition to the fights, some of the students were spitting at the YCP staff and law enforcement and were actively resisting their attempts to get the situation under control, he said.
The officers singled out nine – 8 females and one male – who were the “influencers” of the violence, Parker said. Once they were removed, the YCP staff and officers were able to get the rest under control.
Left in the wake, though, was extensive damage to several barracks, said Parker.
The nine teens – ages 16 and 17 – were taken to the sheriff’s office and issued court summons for assorted offenses including battery and resisting arrest. They all had to be released to their parents since there was no room at any juvenile facility to hold them, Parker said.
Other than an occasional runaway from YCP, there has never been a problem to this magnitude reported there, said Parker, who had to make a trip to the emergency room afterwards. First thought was he suffered a broken thumb from trying to get the teenagers under control, but it’s only severely sprained.
“Even though this happened, YCP is a good program. It gives those kids the opportunity to do better with their lives,” he said.
YCP is an alternate educational program that is military inspired to teach discipline, leadership, responsibility and life skills while completing a high school education.
It’s uncertain how the incident will affect the remainder of the current session, which started Aug. 15.
-----
KTBS contacted the YCP director for additional information but did not get an immediate response. This report will be updated when that happens.