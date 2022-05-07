SHREVEPORT, La. - A sickle cell drive was held in Shreveport Saturday to help a brave little boy fight sickle cell anemia.
The drive was held in honor of six-year-old, Brandon Brooks The Brave at Bill Cockrell Park and offered the public free food, haircuts for children, games and prizes. The purpose of the drive was to not only gather support for Braxton, but bring awareness about the disease.
Sickle cell anemia is a blood disorder that primarily affects African Americans. The only cure for the disorder is to get a bone marrow transplant.
"He has a match and come to find out he has the match in his own household, which is his brother who is six," said Barbara Norton, founder of the African American Parade Celebration. "His brother who is nine years old will be his match. We're just excited to have the opportunity and we're excited to say to this family how much we love them."
"Braxton has sickle cell and he has had it his whole life," said Rachael Brooks. "We learned in 2021 that he was able to get a bone marrow transplant so we're excited for that. The community has shown so much, they have really came together so we're grateful for it.
Brandon will receive the bone marrow transport this summer in Fort Worth, Texas. He's expected to stay in the hospital for three to six months.
T-shirts will still be available for sale at $25 each in helping to cover the medical expenses and donation are still being accepted via Cashapp at $Braxtonthebrave