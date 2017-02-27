A brazen armed robbery at a KFC on the 100 block of East Bert Kouns, Shreveport was caught on camera.
This happened last Tuesday night at around 9:20 p.m.
The suspect entered through the front door and walked into the manager's office.
He then pointed a gun at the man's neck and took bags of money from the office and money from the cashier--then ran away through the side door.
The suspect is described as a slim African-American.
He was also wearing white shoes, all dark clothing, blue latex gloves, with a bandana covering his face.
If you have any information call crime stoppers at (318) 673-7373.