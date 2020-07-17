BPSO generic crime scene photo

SHREVEPORT La. - Shreveport's Highland neighborhood was the scene of a stabbing Friday night. It happened in the 300 block of College Street near Highland Avenue.

Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite said the incident started when a woman was visiting a friend. While the victim was there, she was accused of stealing jewelry, according to police.

Willhite said the woman was stabbed in the shoulder. Police describe the injury as non-life threatening.

The person responsible for the attack left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments