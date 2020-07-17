SHREVEPORT La. - Shreveport's Highland neighborhood was the scene of a stabbing Friday night. It happened in the 300 block of College Street near Highland Avenue.
Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite said the incident started when a woman was visiting a friend. While the victim was there, she was accused of stealing jewelry, according to police.
Willhite said the woman was stabbed in the shoulder. Police describe the injury as non-life threatening.
The person responsible for the attack left the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.