Shreveport, LA - A Shreveport man wanted in connection to his alleged role in communicating terroristic threats via social media sits behind bars following his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators began an investigation Monday into a case involving a man who used Facebook to communicate threats of violence. He suggested he was going to kill people attending night clubs in the Shreveport area, along with other alleged acts of violence, according to a Shreveport Police Department news release.
Police identified the man as 36-year-old Ryan Tarrell Blaze of the 1700 block of Legardy Street in Shreveport.
Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force along with members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit found Blaze Tuesday evening near the intersection of West 70th Street and Fern Avenue. Blaze was taken into custody without incident.
Blaze, who now faces a charge of terrorizing, was transported to Shreveport Police headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Bond is set at $500,000.