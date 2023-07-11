SHREVEPORT, La. - A new treatment may slow progression of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease sufferers by up to 27% or about 5 months.
Leqembi is the first medication that has been FDA approved to treat Alzheimer's disease in the last 20 years. The results of numerous trials have shown patients build up of plaque on their brains seems to be destroyed by the drug.
Oschner LSU Health is ready to start treating over 8,000 people in the Shreveport-Bossier area that suffer from Alzheimer's disease.
"It's an infusion given every 2 weeks," says Professor of Neurology Roger Kelly, "The drug effectively removes the beta amyloid plaque which builds up in the brain of susceptible individuals that will translate into cognitive deficit. We know that with a PET scan this agent removes the plaque, there's no doubt about it. If we can protect against that buildup we have the potential to protect against that cognitive impairment."