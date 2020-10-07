SHREVEPORT, La. -- Katherine Kavanaugh’s cancer story began early.
“I guess it probably started in 1992 when my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, and hers was found with just a routine mammogram,” Kavanaugh said. “She was a 25-year survivor of breast cancer.”
Because of her mother’s history, Kavanaugh is diligent about getting annual mammograms. Her last in one in January came back questionable.
“I had another mammogram. They wanted to do an ultrasound after that,” she said. “And then the doctor came in and said, ‘There's something suspicious, and we'd like to do a needle biopsy.’”
The biopsy did not give the doctors enough information on the cancer cells.
“So the doctor recommended that I have the genetic testing done,” Kavanaugh said.
Kate Young, a nurse practitioner and a genetics certified nurse for CHRISTUS Health, explained that “genetic testing is looking for mutations in genes which may increase cancer risk."
Results from the genetic testing told the doctors what kind of cancer Kavanaugh had and how best to treat it.
“I was GRPR positive and her2 negative, which meant that I was fine with having a lumpectomy and radiation,” said Kavanaugh. “So that was the path that I chose. If it had gone the other way I would have probably had a double mastectomy.”
One common mutation doctors look for in genetic testing is the braca mutation.
“It's one of the highest risk mutations for cancer that we know of,” explained Young. “So lifetime risk for somebody with a braca mutation for breast cancer may be as high as 88%, when you look at the population risk. That means those of us that don't come from a cancer family, our lifetime risk is between 12 and 14%.”
Genetic testing can also shine a light on next generation cancer risk.
“So if we find the mutation in her, we test their kids,” said Young. “If the children have the mutation and they have children, when their children have adult age and consent, they need to be seen and offered testing as well.”
Along with Kavanaugh’s mother having breast cancer, her aunt did, as well. There is also history of ovarian cancer in her family, which can also be caused by a braca gene mutation.
“I have three granddaughters, and so it was very important to me to know if that was something that I had the potential to pay belong to them, so that they would be more aware of it in their later life,” said Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh is grateful for the genetic testing that gave her treatment a clear path. And she remains a proponent of early detection.
“So please, anyone, if anything comes out of this and that I can convince someone to please go have the mammogram, because the earlier you find it, the better it will be. And my mother and I are prime examples of that,” she said.