SHREVEPORT, La.--Breast milk provides a myriad of benefits especially for premature babies. Right now, break milk donors are needed. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport wants to help replenish the states breast milk supply. For babies born prematurely. Donors can make a difference by providing milk that could provide nutrients and protect the babies from infections, it also helps with their growth and development.
If you feel like you are producing a lot of milk, we encourage you to call us. We can get you screened for donation. We must think of Louisiana. Louisiana, our NICU babies really can benefit from breast milk.
Last march, The St. Mary Medical Center became a milk depot to make it easier for donors. The milk is tested and pasteurized before it is sent to hospitals across the state to help premature babies. The milk depot has collected around 12 thousand ounces of breast milk since it opened last year.
If you are interested in becoming a breast-milk donor, mothers should make sure they are currently producing enough milk for their own child. Interested mothers need to call 504-703-6455 for a brief interview. Following the interview, prospective donors will receive a packet in the mail to fill out and submit. Prospective donors are also required to undergo a free blood screening. Once approved, the donor will receive instructions on how to donate