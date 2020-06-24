BENTON, La. -- A routine bridge inspection Friday morning turned into the discovery of a human skull, Bossier Parish sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.
A bridge inspection crew saw what looked like a skull in water underneath at the base of the Highway 160 bridge just east of Ivan Lake. They alerted the sheriff's office, which sent its dive team to recover the skull and look for any other bones. None were found, Davis said.
The skull was given to the Bossier Parish coroner, who then sent it to the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge for evaluation.
So far, there's no indication of how long the skull had been in the water, or the age or gender.
Davis also didn't have a timetable -- given the delays of the coronavirus pandemic -- of how long it will take for the forensic anthropologists to provide that information to investigators.