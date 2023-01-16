TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s seventh annual MLK Day parade kicked off on Monday morning, celebrating the beloved Martin Luther King and organized and sponsored by Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas with 40 parade entrants and food trucks.
CEO of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas, Johnny Riley, was available for comment as was his Uncle.
Riley said the Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas has sponsored this parade in previous years and continues to grow.
In Texarkana to celebrate MLK Day also, was Riley’s Uncle, Dr. Ernest Davis, an army chaplain in Viet Nam when Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.
Davis went on to say, “Dr. King really inspired me to go to school, and get my doctorate in biblical history.”
Davis is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and California State Los Angeles and said, “I believe that cultivation and education is the key to alleviating the misunderstanding of misinformation, so we can grow together in love. And we can live together as brothers of Christ. The world is in big trouble if we don’t learn to live together in love."
“This day is for us, but it took the country a little bit longer to understand what Dr. King meant for our world. And America lost a beautiful person when he was murdered,” said Davis, “We are in a complex world now, but times were more complicated back then, less understanding of human rights because the Jim Crow laws were still in effect then, and the Viet Nam war was going on and the world was in turmoil.”
And, lastly, when asked how we should refer to him, Davis proudly said, “I am a theologian, an American citizen and a Viet Nam veteran."
But most amazingly, not only did Davis know Martin Luther King, he was inspired by him.