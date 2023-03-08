SHREVEPORT, La.- Will Shreveport step up to the plate and bring baseball back to the city?
The city has partnered with a company out of Arlington to build a stadium. An independent league is projected to call it home. There is a slim chance a minor league could play in Shreveport.
Right now, Rev Entertainment is in the planning and feasibility stage. This project would require significant public investment and Shreveport is trying to determine where the money will come from. The city is leaning towards public and private partnerships.