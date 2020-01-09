Veterans no longer have to be a retiree from the military in order to have access to bases.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DoD), and Congress decided on a change that will allow most veterans to shop on bases and be a part of the extended family.
This new rule applies to veterans in three categories. Service disabled from 0 to 90%, Purple Heart recipients, and former prisoners of war.
Prior to this change, only military members who reached 20 years of service or more and retired from the military had access to base.
But these changes don't mean veterans can just walk into any base.
There is a new scannable ID veterans will need to request at the VA.
"The first thing they have to do is go to their local VA office and make sure to have the new card. These new cards are scannable that way when they come to the installation, we will be able to scan their cards and they'll be able to come on base," explained Major Lidia Iyassu with Security Forces on Barksdale Air Force Base.
With this new ID card, veterans will now have access to the Commissary, the Base Exchange, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Activities (MWR).
For those veterans who are disabled or cannot drive, their caregivers will have access to base. However, family members of the veteran will not have access to base.
Major Iyassu added that this process takes time and is not as easy as it sounds. Veterans will need to go to the Visitor's Center to fill out some paperwork. Then, Air Force bases will do some backgrounds checks to grant access to these veterans.
“Once you get your ID card, make sure that you come to the visitor’s center. That’s critical because we have to get you registered into our system. Remember, the visitor’s center is near the Shreveport gate,” said Major Iyassu.
This change started January 1st, 2020. The changes are nationwide.